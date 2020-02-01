PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 143.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986,745 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.62% of PulteGroup worth $65,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after acquiring an additional 533,396 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,493,000 after acquiring an additional 863,376 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after acquiring an additional 268,639 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,320,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,811 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

