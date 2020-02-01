Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 66,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 223,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $7,716,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

