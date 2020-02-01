Pure Trading 49.3% Lower This Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.01241769 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024319 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

