PWR Coin Trading Down 36.6% Over Last Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $90,715.00 and $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.01250550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046493 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00201999 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004116 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.