Pylon Network (PYLNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $303,029.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00006124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a market cap of $303,029.00 and $1,701.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.05894752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00127463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 533,609 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

