Qbao Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, Coinnest and EXX. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $378,608.00 and $5,575.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

