Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Qbao has a market capitalization of $392,699.00 and approximately $5,633.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.