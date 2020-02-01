QChi Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, QChi has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $153,780.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,495,129 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

