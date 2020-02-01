Qredit 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $668.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 84.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Qredit has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market capitalization of $574,855.00 and $668.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.