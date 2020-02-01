Qtum (QTUM) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00023134 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Liquid, BitForex and Bit-Z. Qtum has a market cap of $208.28 million and approximately $371.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005933 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,103,268 coins and its circulating supply is 96,353,248 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coindeal, Upbit, Iquant, BCEX, Huobi, HitBTC, ABCC, Kucoin, Coinnest, Crex24, Coinone, CoinEx, DragonEX, EXX, CoinExchange, BitForex, Bitfinex, Gate.io, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, Liqui, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, BigONE, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Ovis, OKEx, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, LBank, Liquid, Coinrail, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Allcoin, Exrates, Bitbns, HBUS, Poloniex, Bibox, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.