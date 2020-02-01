Quadrant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.10. 5,303,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,428. The firm has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

