QuadrantProtocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $517,603.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $522,903.00 and approximately $517,603.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.02959182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

