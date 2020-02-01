QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

