Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Reaches One Day Volume of $247.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.78 or 0.05895411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025000 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127368 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,178,962,867 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.