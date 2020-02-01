Quantis Network Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $3,678.00 and $965.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.02948031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00194072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.