Quantis Network Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Quantis Network has a market cap of $3,720.00 and approximately $2,805.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02994829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

