Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $62,316.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

