Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.69 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $288,589.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024558 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.02663221 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002462 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000637 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015927 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,265,707 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

