Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $243,575.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $243,575.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00023010 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.38 or 0.02645372 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002489 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,260,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Tidex, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

