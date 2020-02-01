Quark 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 88.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. In the last week, Quark has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $4.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,412,681 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

