QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0030

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $32.15 and $50.98. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.05935235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034596 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010836 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,849,926 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

