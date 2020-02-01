Quasarcoin Tops One Day Volume of $2,631.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $809,939.00 and $2,631.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050250 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 139.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,380,440 coins and its circulating supply is 168,380,440 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.