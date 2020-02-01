QuickX Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $136,236.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $136,236.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 74.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,574,576 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

