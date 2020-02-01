QuickX Protocol (QCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $146,711.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.05894752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00127463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010852 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,574,576 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol's official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

