Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.50 ($2.27).

QLT has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 170.15 ($2.24) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.57 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

