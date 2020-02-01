QUINADS (QUIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $48,691.00 and approximately $662.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00314286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

