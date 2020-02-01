QunQun Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $7.50 and $50.98. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $257,194.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.48 or 0.05874323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

