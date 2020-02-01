QV Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 273.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. 3,563,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average of $171.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.