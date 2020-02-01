QV Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 73,860 EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,467. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

