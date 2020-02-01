QV Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,679,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 953,594 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 2.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Cenovus Energy worth $67,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $640,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE CVE traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.