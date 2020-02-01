QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 49.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Y stock traded down $14.17 on Friday, reaching $797.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $769.55. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $600.23 and a 12-month high of $816.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

