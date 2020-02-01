QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,515 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.15% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

TAP traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,837,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,319. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.