QV Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,004,523 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for 5.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 1.06% of Open Text worth $126,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. 1,152,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,110. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

