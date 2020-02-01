QV Investors Inc. Grows Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,390 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 11.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.