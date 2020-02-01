QV Investors Inc. Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $6.13 on Friday, hitting $159.97. 2,721,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

