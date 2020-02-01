QV Investors Inc. Has $113.83 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 702,139 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 4.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $113,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 29,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. 913,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.