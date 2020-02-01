QV Investors Inc. Has $131.70 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,307,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 734,900 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 5.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Enbridge worth $131,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 472,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,990. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $41.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

