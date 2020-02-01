QV Investors Inc. Has $158.31 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 644,401 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 6.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $158,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.76.

Shares of CNQ traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,459. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

