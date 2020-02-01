QV Investors Inc. Has $45.36 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,858 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up 1.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.18% of Rogers Communications worth $45,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 8.5% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 756,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,475 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCI shares. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. 452,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

