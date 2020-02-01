QV Investors Inc. Has $6.55 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $28.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,057.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,139.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $832.62 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

