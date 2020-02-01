QV Investors Inc. Has $62.98 Million Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 130,777 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines accounts for 2.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.13% of Tc Pipelines worth $62,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $111,131,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 343,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 1,939,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

