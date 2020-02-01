QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584,154 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fortis worth $56,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 30.1% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

FTS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. 332,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

