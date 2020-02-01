QV Investors Inc. Makes New $6.53 Million Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

