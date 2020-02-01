QV Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,000. Teck Resources makes up 0.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.23% of Teck Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,037,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,735,000 after purchasing an additional 589,326 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,282.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

TECK traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,826,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,880. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

