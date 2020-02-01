QV Investors Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $41.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,830.55. 714,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,022.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,964.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

