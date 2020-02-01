QV Investors Inc. Purchases 67,630 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 252.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,630 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,558.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. 3,310,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,225. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

