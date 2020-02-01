QV Investors Inc. Raises Stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,070 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Bank Ozk worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Bank Ozk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

