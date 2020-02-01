QV Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $26,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,252,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

