QV Investors Inc. Sells 193,157 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,157 shares during the period. Magna International makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Magna International worth $31,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 34.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 7.0% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $50.69. 673,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

