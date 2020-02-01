QV Investors Inc. Sells 316,780 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,408,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316,780 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for 5.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 3.96% of Stantec worth $124,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stantec by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stantec by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 172,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 93,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,964. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

